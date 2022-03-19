Today is Saturday, March 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Thomasboro High School basketball team closed the season with a 12-10 victory over Urbana High School. Neither team scored a point in the last quarter.
In 1972, Ron Ferguson’s Thornridge Falcons, repeat champions and riding the crest of an unprecedented 54-game win streak, defeated weary Quincy, 104-69, in the championship game of the Class AA tournament at the Assembly Hall. Boyd Batts scored 36 points and Quinn Buckner added 28. A crowd of 16,128 attended the game.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council would consider annexation agreements with the Brookview, Champaign Highlands and Fields East condominium associations. In all three cases, the agreements provided for city fire protection, emergency medical services and city zoning in exchange for an agreement to annex to the city after 10 years or when the development was contiguous, whichever was later. The annexation agreements were prompted by the fact that Savoy had decided to stop providing fire protection to residents living in the unincorporated area generally bounded by Kirby Avenue and Duncan, Windsor and Staley roads, effective April 1.