Today is Sunday, March 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, nearly 200 Champaign County women attended the opening session of the Republican Women’s Club convention, held at the Inman Hotel in Champaign.
In 1973, the Urbana City Council Environmental Committee recommended the city begin negotiations for the purchase of a 10-acre section of land needed to expand the capacity of Urbana’s landfill. However, Anna Wilson, the owner of the land that was adjacent to the south edge of the landfill, signed a petition presented to the committee saying she would refuse to sell at any price.
In 2008, Alderman Charlie Smyth planned to propose banning drivers from using cellphones in Urbana. And, unlike 18 months ago, when aldermen dismissed a similar proposal from Smyth, it appears some city council members are willing to give the idea a serious review.