Today is Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the previous day’s south wind was said to have brought large flocks of warm-weather birds, including wrens, robins, orioles and bluebirds. It was the earliest within local recollection of local naturalists that orioles, wrens and bluebirds had appeared.
In 1971, construction on a new fire station to serve northwest Urbana was to begin that year, Mayor Charles Zipprodt said. The land was near the corner of Lincoln and Bradley avenues.
In 2006, the University of Illinois’ Mumford House was named one of the 10 most endangered historic sites in Illinois. The top 10 list was an annual project of the Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois, in an attempt to draw attention to sites that were in danger of being torn down or lost to deterioration and lack of maintenance. The Mumford House was named after a professor who was one of the leading agriculturalists on the campus at the time it was built in 1870. It was the oldest-surviving structure on campus and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.