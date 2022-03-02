Today is Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana Knights of Pythias were discussing installing a radiophone so that members could regularly enjoy listening to concerts and news reports by wireless. The music and other features were sent out each evening from Chicago by the Westinghouse people.
In 1972, the Amtrak ride from Champaign to Chicago was to take 45 minutes longer because trains were to start backing into Union Station instead of pulling into the old Illinois Central station at 12th Street.
In 2007, anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan condemned Republicans and Democrats alike for what she considered a moral failure in Iraq. Saying the U.S. was a one-party system, the activist who became known for her sit-in at President George W. Bush’s ranch in Texas said in a speech at the University of Illinois that dissent is not only allowed, but mandatory in this country. “Our government should be undermined!” she replied to a heckler who questioned her patriotism. “But let’s do it peacefully, before it ends in armed violence.”