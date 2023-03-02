Today is Thursday, March 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the February report of the Farm Bureau indicated that 3,153 head of cattle were tested for tuberculosis, with 166 infected.
In 1973, Urbana mayoral candidate Hiram Paley charged that the city’s current Republican administration had proposed programs for federal revenue-sharing funds that would cost $138,000 more than Urbana’s revenue-sharing allotment of approximately $335,000.
In 2008, the Great Impasta, a longtime anchor in the Champaign restaurant business, was to leave downtown Champaign in less than a year. The restaurant’s owner, Harold Allston, finalized a sale of his property at 114 W. Church St. to Paris-based First Bank.