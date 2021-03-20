Today is Saturday, March 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, for the second consecutive time, a southern Illinois team won the state high school basketball tournament in Champaign. Marion defeated Rockford 24-23.
In 1971, Danville’s Vikings defeated Paris, 63-61, and were to meet favorite Thornridge in the semifinal of the Illinois High School Association basketball tournament. The other game would feature Oak Lawn and Springfield Lanphier.
In 2006, when it came to combining the elements of historic preservation, an ecologically friendly design and affordability, the New Holland Apartments project in downtown Danville was Mike Jackson’s favorite project in Illinois. Jackson, chief architect with the preservation services division of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, spoke at the annual banquet of the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County and cited the New Holland Apartments as his “poster child of the year” for a preservation project that’s also environmentally sound.