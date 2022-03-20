Today is Sunday, March 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the lifeless body of E.E. Householder, a Champaign auto mechanic and partner in an auto shop, was found in his car, partly submerged in water, near Savoy.
In 1972, Paul Simon would win by about 2-to-1. That was the view from under the Statehouse dome as the lieutenant governor faced maverick Dan Walker in the Democratic primary for governor, wrote Springfield columnist Ken Watson.
In 2007, an arcane discussion of tax policy turned angry. Champaign County Supervisor of Assessments Curt Deedrich unveiled his new timeline for the current tax cycle to 20 county employees, township assessors and members of the Board of Review. The reception? 20-1 against it. Deedrich and several assessors traded barbs while Champaign County Treasurer Daniel Welch asked them to find a collaborative approach. At the meeting’s nadir, a county computer expert stormed out when Deedrich accused him of causing data to be late.