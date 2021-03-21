Today is Sunday, March 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Sullivan was closed by order of the state auditor. There would be a shortage of at least $260,000 ($3.7 million in today’s dollars), according to estimates, and depositors were to receive no more than 50 cents on the dollar.
In 1971, Thornridge High School’s Falcons defeated Oak Lawn, 52-50, to claim the Illinois High School basketball championship for 1971. Thornridge was led by Quinn Buckner’s 18 points.
In 2006, the University of Illinois halted plans for a new building for the Illinois Natural History Survey. The facility was to be built in the UI Research Park to house the survey’s and the UI’s biological collections and the survey’s Center for Biodiversity. The state provided $6.1 million for the project — the estimated cost was $12.7 million when the UI Board of Trustees approved the project in November 2004 — and the rest of the money was to come from the UI. But it was now to provide only $1.1 million. UI Chancellor Richard Herman said the cost for the new building, plus the cost of refurbishing the space the survey would vacate in the Natural Resources Building, was too high.