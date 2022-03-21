Today is Monday, March 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana City Council voted to proceed with plans to pave Main Street from Bennett Avenue to the Wabash Railroad tracks. The engineer's cost estimate was $12,060 (about $205,000 in today's dollars) for a concrete pavement 36 feet wide.
In 1972, the closing of Bondville, Lincoln and Marquette elementary schools and a reduction in senior high course offerings were among the first cutbacks to be considered by the Champaign school board after the failure of a tax-increase referendum.
In 2007, the owner of Carmon's, the oldest restaurant in Champaign-Urbana, was about to hang up his apron. Paul Damski, whose six-days-a-week schedule saw him get up at 12:45 a.m., get to work about 30 minutes later and stay until about 2 p.m. — on his feet the whole time — was set to crack his last restaurant egg and brew his last pot of coffee on March 31.