Today is Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a report on the condition of Urbana schools to the Urbana Association of Commerce suggested that Thornburn School should be abandoned due to deterioration. Leal School was described as overcrowded and very poorly arranged.
In 1973, the Urbana school district faced a major financial crisis, according to a report by the finance task force of the district’s Master Planning Committee. It said expenditures had been greater than revenue receipts in the two major funds — Education and Operating Maintenance — since the 1970-’71 school year, and if the rate continued, there would be a $158,844 deficit (about $1.12 million in today’s dollars) in those two funds by the end of the 1973-’74 fiscal year.
In 2008, an extensive network of off-road paths, bicycle lanes and marked bike routes would be installed throughout Urbana over the next 15 years under a proposed bicycle master plan headed to the city council. Urbana would spend $2.8 million over the next 10 years adding the bicycle facilities, most of that during the first five years.