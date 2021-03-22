Today is Monday, March 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, three missing Urbana school boys, ages 16, 13 and 12, were found in Tuscola and, upon being returned to Urbana, were locked up in city jail overnight. They were arraigned on charges of delinquency. The 12-year-old was wearing his Boy Scout uniform.
In 1971, the Illinois Central's Panama Limited train from Chicago to New Orleans had been selected as one of the 21 official routes for the new Railpax Passenger System, it was announced Monday by the National Railroad Passenger Corp. Railpax's system was to go into effect May 1. One of the Illinois Central's other famed trains, the City of Miami, which ran every other day through Champaign to Miami, was being eliminated.
In 2006, a manager with long ties to public broadcasting was hired as general manager of WILL-AM-FM-TV in Urbana, pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Mark Leonard, general manager for Central Washington at KCTS-TV in Seattle, was chosen to succeed Donald Mullally, who retired the previous year.