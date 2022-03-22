Today is Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, conditions in the public schools of Champaign needed immediate remedy, according to a report filed by a committee appointed to investigate schools. Many unfavorable conditions were noted in the Central, Gregory, Columbia, Lincoln, Colonel Wolfe and other buildings. The Central School was called a firetrap.
In 1972, Dan Walker, whose quixotic campaign took him on a 1,200-mile walk across the state, upset Lt. Gov. Paul Simon in Illinois’ Democratic gubernatorial primary. Walker got about 52 percent of the vote. Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine won the Illinois presidential primary. And Democrats outvoted Republicans in Champaign County by more than 2-to-1.
In 2007, Vermilion County and the city of Danville both could soon kick in some dollars to patch areas of Bresee Tower, in order to prevent more pieces of terra cotta from falling from the edifice. Downtown Danville Inc. and Crosspoint Human Services were searching for a developer for the historic landmark at 4 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.