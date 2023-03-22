Today is Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Catholic priest Father R.F. Flynn received an anonymous letter that purported to be from the Ku Klux Klan trying to extort $2,500 cash out of him.
In 1973, downtown revitalization got its long-awaited OK as the Champaign City Council voted unanimously to endorse the proposal and set up a special assessment taxing district for a pedestrian mall. The plan called for closing off Neil Street for two blocks from the intersection with Main and Church streets to University Avenue. Side streets feeding into Neil would also be included in the mall.
In 2008, testing for soil and groundwater contamination was expected to begin later that month in the north Champaign neighborhood surrounding a former manufactured-gas plant owned by Ameren. The site was bounded by Washington Street on the north, Church street on the south, Sixth Street on the east and Fifth Street on the west.