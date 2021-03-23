Today is Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a state legislative probe of an alleged conspiracy among building material men, labor unions and others to increase the costs of new buildings was underway in Springfield.
In 1971, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District received a $1-a-year lease on the million-dollar Homer Lake area from officials of the Illinois Department of Conservation. The forest preserve district was to operate the 667-acre site under a 20-year lease agreement. The district also received a $190,000 state grant ($1.2 million in today’s dollars) to help operate the park.
In 2006, developers wanting to build a hotel in downtown Champaign still hadn’t found a place for it. But plans for their other project — a retail/office/condominium complex on the northwest corner of Church and Neil streets — were progressing, with a construction manager chosen. Jon “Cody” Sokolski of One Main Development said he and a Chicago-based hotel-management group agreed they want to develop a “boutique hotel” in downtown Champaign. But they had yet to find the land they needed.