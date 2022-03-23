Today is Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Clark Cottrell, a well-known figure in Twin City life for many years and Civil War veteran, died. He served four years under Gens. William Tecumseh Sherman and Ulysses S. Grant, taking part in many important engagements, including the Siege of Vicksburg and the Battle of Missionary Ridge. Efforts to secure a pension later in his life failed and he died penniless.
In 1972, student voters went to the polls in greater numbers than in other areas of Champaign County in the primary election, according to figures from precincts surrounding the University of Illinois. Most student precinct turnouts were over 50 percent and one was over 66 percent.
In 2007, the Carle Foundation was planning a major expansion of its Urbana campus, including construction of a new $120 million specialty center and a new parking deck. The expansion would come at a cost to the surrounding neighborhood, as Carle was seeking an expansion of its zoning boundary to allow it to eventually demolish about 40 rental homes, which it owned, north of its medical campus.