Today is Thursday, March 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Illinois Commerce Commission informed the Urbana Association of Commerce that a complaint made about unsatisfactory local telephone service was justified, and that the ICC was working with Illinois Bell Telephone to rectify it.
In 1973, Judge Sara Lurhpp ruled that University of Illinois senior Lillian Croke must pay a $26.50 fee ($187 in today’s dollars) charged by hairdresser Joe Matthews in addition to $15.80 (about $111 today) in court costs. Matthews brought a suit against Croke when she stopped payment on a check for $26.50 she had written to pay for hair-streaking work done by Matthews.
In 2008, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced that it was relocating its Hall of Fame from Normal to Danville. It would be housed in an undisclosed downtown building that was in the process of being bought. The timetable for opening the facility, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said, was “12 to 15 months.”