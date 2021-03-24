Today is Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, H.M. Osborne, a University of Illinois track star, was injured the previous night when he tried to hop a freight train in the Illinois Central yards. He was in the Julia F. Burnham Hospital with a scalp wound.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie was to speak at graduation ceremonies for the young police officers attending the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois.
In 2006, Danville Mass Transit was set to launch its new bus route to Champaign-Urbana, aimed at broadening job opportunities for Vermilion County residents. The first bus was to leave the transfer station at 6:20 a.m. It would make five more trips throughout the day, leaving every two hours. The service was funded through the Job Access Reverse Community grant from the Federal Transit Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation. It was provided by CRIS Senior Services under a contract with the city.