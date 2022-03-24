Today is Thursday, March 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an alleged train wrecker was captured after an unsuccessful attempt to wreck an Illinois Traction System car and a Big Four Railroad freight train by putting ties across the tracks near Glover. Charles A. Draper, a paroled convict, was arrested.
In 1972, the Parkhill family of Champaign planned to open a 12-store, enclosed shopping center on 20 acres of cornfield east of Mahomet. Lake of the Woods shopping mall would be at the intersection of Lake of the Woods Road and Interstate 74.
In 2007, Alex Ruggieri Jr. didn’t know he was buying a home designed by a famous local architect when he, his wife and his two adult sons purchased the blue, two-story wooden house at 210 S. Grove St. But Ruggieri learned that the 1889 home — which he and his sons had spent $50,000 renovating and were planning to rent out — was designed by Urbana architect Joseph Royer.