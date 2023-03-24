Today is Friday, March 24, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, representatives of the Twin City Contractors Association and the Building Trades Council remained unable to reach an agreement on wages.
In 1973, State Rep. Paul Stone, D-Sullivan, said that $2.5 million (about $17.65 million in today’s dollars) would be allocated in Gov. Daniel Walker’s budget for runway improvements at Willard Airport.
In 2008, the Champaign County Nursing Home was in a serious financial crunch because of a cut to its largest money source: the state Medicaid program. The state picked up the bill for about 60 percent of the nursing home’s 168 residents who were on Medicaid, the state’s health care program for the needy.