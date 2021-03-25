Today is Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the body of Harold Moore, an Urbana boy who was killed in France on Nov. 10, 1918 — the day before the armistice was signed — arrived in Urbana. Funeral services were to be conducted the next day at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In 1971, Americana Nursing Homes’ new child-development center would be located in Urbana and would house 93 children. The center was Americana’s first project in the child care field, although the Monticello-based company operated 35 nursing homes in nine states.
In 2006, the University of Illinois received a record number of applications, and officials would be making fewer initial offers of admission. That meant getting into the UI would be more competitive for the next fall’s freshmen. The amount of applications increased by 14 percent, to about 22,300, said Stacey Kostell, director of undergraduate admissions. The UI planned to enroll about the same number of freshmen that fall as the previous year — between 7,100 and 7,200.