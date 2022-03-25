Today is Friday, March 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, at least one University of Illinois student was remorseful over an incident the previous night when a group of students, celebrating spring, attempted to storm Champaign theaters. He wrote to the management of the Orpheum Theatre: “I am sorry that I was part of the mob last night and I enclose 55 cents to pay my share of the entertainment.”
In 1972, more than 40 volunteers helped to repair and clean the Marv’s Star Market store in Broadlands following a fire there the previous month.
In 2007, plans to convert the former Grandy’s restaurant on North Neil Street to a Za’s Italian Cafe were “at about the halfway point,” according to owner Peter Schmit. “Everything’s gone except the roof,” Schmit said of efforts to redo the interior. The new restaurant was to be larger than the Za’s on West Springfield Avenue, he said.