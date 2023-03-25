Today is Saturday, March 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a night watchman severely injured his leg while chasing three men who burgled the McCarey garage in Sidney, taking two automobile tires with them.
In 1973, Richard Lynch, manager of the Art Theatre, told the Daily Illini that the theater would not show “Deep Throat” as scheduled, “because I’d probably get arrested even if I could get a print of it, which I can’t.” The film, which was shown at the theater several months previously, was scheduled to begin a return engagement that week.
In 2008, the old Champaign municipal landfill would become a community park offering a mountain-bike skills course and a BMX bicycle racing track, a sledding hill, a dog park, a model airplane field, and an 18-hole disc-golf course under a plan for reuse of the 90-acre site.