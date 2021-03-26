Today is Friday, March 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, eighteen Chicago White Sox players and gamblers were indicted by a Cook County grand jury in connection with the 1919 baseball scandal.
In 1971, James and Catherine Jane Klassen sold their majority stock interest in Busey First National Bank to Howard McKee and Douglas Mills, Chicago-area bankers.
In 2006, the new president of the Champaign school board said it was time to take a long look at district priorities and mend fences with community leaders. Voters decisively scuttled building plans that were controversial from the beginning. Margie Skirvin, who was elected board president March 13, said although volunteers worked hard to convince taxpayers of the needs in the schools, the message didn’t get through. By a 2-1 margin, voters opposed the $66 million plan, which called for installing air conditioning at elementary schools and the construction of two new schools — one in Savoy and one in northwest Champaign — and reconstruction of Dr. Howard Elementary.