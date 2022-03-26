Today is Saturday, March 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had given his approval for plans to convert Camp Grant in northern Illinois to a vocational reformatory for federal first-time offenders.
In 1972, Savoy’s population could reach several thousand, and the Mahomet/Lake of the Woods area could grow to 10,000 in the next five to 10 years with the development of major residential and commercial building projects recently announced.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council was to consider authorizing a letter of support indicating the city’s backing for a proposed downtown apartment project where artists and entrepreneurs could both live and work. The letter would indicate the city’s willingness to provide the developer, Gorman & Co. of Madison, Wis., with control of the northern part of the city parking lot at the southwest corner of Walnut and Washington streets if certain conditions can be met. The lot was located north of The News-Gazette’s former building at 15 Main St.