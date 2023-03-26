Today is Sunday, March 26, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Philo farmer Phillip Sutton, a 65-year-old father of seven, died of injuries he received when he was thrown from his horse-drawn wagon. The horses bolted after being spooked when a bale of straw fell from the wagon rack.
In 1973, a Clarendon Hills man piloting a twin-engine airplane was killed when the plane crashed and burned at Willard Airport. The early-morning accident was only the second fatality at Willard since the airport opened in 1946.
In 2008, the Champaign County Board was set to approve a contract with Roessler Construction of Rantoul to begin the restoration of the Champaign County Courthouse bell and clock tower.