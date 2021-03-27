Today is Saturday, March 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, three Urbana boys admitted their part in the burglary of several businesses over the previous few months, including Knowlton & Bennett’s drug store, the Stinespring’s coal office, Charles Creiger’s grocery store and the Playmor billiard parlor on North Race Street.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie made it clear that he would use his veto powers to keep appropriations for state universities in check. “If the Legislature decides to put more money into education, it will have to take it out somewhere else,” he said.
In 2006, Champaign, Urbana and Savoy wanted to jointly study how to best provide parks, trails and open space in new growth areas, including the possibility of requiring mandatory land or cash donations from subdivision developers. The Champaign City Council was to consider at its study session whether to endorse a proposed two-step study process about park needs that was expected to take about a year to complete.