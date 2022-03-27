Today is Sunday, March 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Twin City union painters agreed to a new wage scale of 85 cents an hour, (about $14.45 in today’s dollars), down from the former dollar-an-hour rate (about $17 today). The wage was fixed by an arbiter, Professor Weston of the Department of Economics at the University of Illinois.
In 1972, a recommendation to close Lincoln School as an attendance center in Urbana was to be presented to the school board.
In 2007, Danville Mass Transit officials were celebrating the first year of its newest addition by offering riders a chance to win packets of full-fare and reduced-fare tickets. More than 9,700 people had taken advantage of the No. 10 bus route to Champaign, which launched March 27, 2006.