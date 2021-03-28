Today is Sunday, March 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, winter’s dying gasp cost Illinois farms and orchards $100,000 in damage ($1.4 million in today’s dollars), according to estimates by the United States weather bureau and the department of agriculture. Much fruit, garden truck and some grain was killed by the cold weather the previous night. Temperatures reached 20 degrees in the central part of the state.
In 1971, unemployment in Champaign-Urbana reached 3.6 percent in February, nearly 3 percentage points under the national average of 6.5 percent.
In 2006, Robert Exley’s family members didn’t put a priority on attending college, so after high school, Exley went to work. Exley, who was to be Parkland College’s fourth president, returned to higher education, however, first attending a community college in Texas. He said he had spent most of his career working in the community college system because of his gratitude for what that late start at San Jacinto College did for him.