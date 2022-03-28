Today is Monday, March 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a new hotel for Champaign was being seriously discussed. The sites being considered included the Manspeaker property at the corner of University Avenue and Randolph Street and the Stamey property on the opposite corner.
In 1972, three Champaign schools were to be closed as attendance centers before the start of classes the next fall. The Champaign school board voted 6-1 to close Bondville, Lincoln and Marquette schools and hinted that other schools also could close in the next few years. The Bondville School had just 49 students. Lincoln School enrollment was 117 and Marquette had 132 students.
In 2007, the World Free Fall Convention would not be returning to Rantoul. Mayor Neal Williams said he got a letter notifying him that the sky-diving convention would not be held this summer at the Rantoul airport. "I am surprised and disappointed," Williams said. "This event had the opportunity the last several years to be one of the better events in the county."