Today is Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment (about $537,000 in today's dollars) was destroyed when the forge shop of the Clifford-Jacobs Company burned to the ground.
In 1973, a stereo, 10 speakers and a small amount of cash valued at $550 (about $3,900 today) was stolen in an early-morning burglary at the White Horse Inn on campus.
In 2008, crews planned to tear down what was left of a downtown Danville building after a fire tore through the two-story structure and two businesses housed inside, Danville Book World and Briars and Brambles. No injuries were reported, and most of the city’s 57 firefighters were on the scene.