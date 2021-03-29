Today is Monday, March 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, fruit killed? Not in Urbana at R.H. Heller's orchard. He said there was not a shriveled bud on any of his cherry, peach, apple or mulberry trees on East California Street.
In 1971, the Illinois Central Railroad announced it would discontinue all intercity passenger rail service May 1 when the National Railroad Passenger Corp. was expected to begin operations. That meant the City of New Orleans, the Mid-American, The Panama Limited, The Illini, The Shawnee, The City of Miami and the James Whitcomb Riley trains would be discontinued.
In 2006, the Illinois Senate unanimously approved legislation to create an independent redevelopment commission for the former Chanute Air Force Base, sending the measure on to the governor for his signature. "Of course I'm very, very happy," Rantoul Mayor Neal Williams said. "This has been an ongoing process for the last couple of years with a group of individuals who truly care about Rantoul and want to see us overcome the closing of the Chanute Air Force Base. We believe that this is what is required to help us get over that and continue the healing process."