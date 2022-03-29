Today is Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, strenuous efforts were to be made by Champaign residents to pass two tax-increase proposals for schools that were defeated the previous year. One would provide a 1 percent increase for education fund purposes and the other would increase the building fund. The vote was to be held April 8.
In 1972, within a 24-hour period, both of the Lincoln schools in Champaign-Urbana were closed as attendance centers by votes of local school boards. The Urbana school board voted Tuesday night to close Lincoln School, at the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue, at the end of that school year. It had just 65 students.
In 2007, Parkland College and the owners of the former K’s Merchandise Mart were working out final details for the college to buy the building on North Mattis Avenue. When the deal was done, Parkland planned to remodel the unoccupied part of the building as new quarters for components of its health professions department, including a special room that would house a $150,000 computer-operated human model that reacts as if it’s alive, used for training at some medical schools.