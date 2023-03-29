Today is Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an 8-year-old boy was seriously injured at the Villa Grove lumberyard when he and two playmates climbed on a pile of lumber and it collapsed on top of him.
In 1973, the Urbana City Council administration committee would have to cut nearly $130,000 from current city department budget requests if it hoped to propose a balanced budget for fiscal 1973-74.
In 2008, acclaimed director and University of Illinois graduate Ang Lee was one of the highlights of the 10th annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Other guests scheduled to appear included director Paul Schrader, actor Joey Pantoliano, a return performance by the Alloy Orchestra, director William Forsyth, actress Christine Lahti, actress Aida Turturro and choreographer Tricia Brouk.