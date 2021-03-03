Today is Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the butchers were all at lunch at the Armstrong meat market on East University Avenue in Champaign when someone came in, noticed the open drawer and left with 13 dollars and some cents (about $180 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, property-tax bills in Champaign and Urbana were to increase by about 9 percent that year, according to the county clerk’s office. Urbana residents would pay $5.38 per $100 of assessed valuation and Champaign residents would pay $4.92.
In 2006, Russian accountants and auditors visiting Champaign-Urbana said they were impressed by the role of seniors in American society, the clean appearance of the local community and the “transparency” of U.S. accounting firms. The group of 11 accountants and auditors were winding up a two-week visit after spending time at local accounting firms, visiting the University of Illinois and Parkland College and sightseeing in Springfield and Chicago.