Today is Thursday, March 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana defeated Arcola, 20-5, in the opening round of the high school basketball tournament. Champaign defeated Rantoul, 28-14; Mahomet beat Homer, 34-8; and Villa Grove defeated Monticello, 17-16.
In 1972, Urbana voters approved a 5-cent increase in the park district’s general fund tax rate to be used for a beefed-up maintenance program. The 1,269-713 vote made an extra $43,300 available the next year for facility maintenance.
In 2007, a state lawmaker was calling for an investigation into how the decision to retire Chief Illiniwek was handled. “I’ve written a letter to the attorney general asking her to investigate the actions, proper or improper, on the (University of Illinois) Board of Trustees in the way that they handled this decision,” said state Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington. “I think that many people are calling into question these actions and the way they took place.”