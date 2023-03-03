Today is Friday, March 3, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Urbana police made 13 arrests for minor violations in one day, five fewer than were made during the entire month of February.
In 1973, in celebration of the University of Illinois turning 105, Founders Day ceremonies included laying a wreath on the grave of first President John Milton Gregory, located between Altgeld Hall and the Administration Building.
In 2008, University of Illinois physics Professor John Bardeen was to join Illini football legend Red Grange as the latest person with local connections to end up on a commemorative stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.