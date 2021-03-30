Today is Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the annual May fete at the University of Illinois was to be held May 19. The women of the physical education department were busy training for the dances to be given.
In 1971, James B. Klassen resigned from the board of directors of the Busey First National Bank and was to be replaced by Urbana attorney Richard L. Thies.
In 2006, one of Champaign County’s fastest-growing communities was about to grow even larger. The Mahomet Village Board voted to approve plats for four subdivisions. A final plat was approved for the Prairie Crossing subdivision, and preliminary plats were approved for the Summerfield, Thornewood North and Hunters Ridge subdivisions.