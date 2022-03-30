Today is Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Perley E. Wiggins, 47, president of the now-defunct Homer Bank, was found guilty this morning of embezzlement and larceny for accepting deposits even though he knew his bank was insolvent.
In 1972, Mr. and Mrs. David H. Cole sold Cole Hospital in Champaign to Health Services Inc. of New Orleans. The 61-bed hospital once was the residence of B.F. Harris Sr. and became a hospital in 1946.
In 2007, the University of Illinois announced that it planned to keep its ownership rights to the Chief Illiniwek logo. The university also set a timetable for when manufacturers had to stop producing Chief merchandise, in keeping with the board of trustees’ decision to eliminate the use of American Indian imagery.