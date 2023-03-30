Today is Thursday, March 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Champaign Country Club completed the purchase of 60 additional acres. The club has planned to improve and enlarge the grounds under recently hired golf expert Willie Still.
In 1973, Robin Hall, director of the Urbana Park District, said high costs and low attendance were the reasons behind the proposed closing of Crystal Lake Pool. He added that the 46-year-old pool’s outdated mechanical system also deters swimmers.
In 2008, the national credit crisis was costing the University of Illinois money — $30,000 to $50,000 a week in interest costs — and forcing the school to restructure some of its short-term debt. Trustees gave administrators broad authority to rework up to $110 million of “variable rate demand bonds” backed by two troubled bond-insurance companies.