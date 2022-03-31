Today is Thursday, March 31, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Eugene Fisher, who lived near Bondville, lost his Overland sedan by fire near Savoy as he was returning from the funeral of Mrs. John Fisher. The car suddenly skidded to a stop in mud. Water from overflowing ditches was thrown onto the car, but the effort was useless.
In 1972, Champaign-Urbana’s tallest conversation piece was just three days away from opening to tenants and hotel guests. Century 21, rising 221 feet above the intersection of Third and Green streets, was to open at the beginning of the next week.
In 2007, the 640 acres of farmland surrounding the Interstate 57/Curtis Road interchange that was then under construction represented “a rare economic development opportunity for the city of Champaign,” according to a draft market assessment prepared by a city consultant. Business Districts Inc. of Evanston was recommending that much of the property should be developed as a major retail area, with significant planning and oversight by the city to make sure the new southwestern gateway to the city was done tastefully. The interchange was scheduled to open in January.