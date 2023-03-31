Today is Friday, March 31, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, fire destroyed four buildings on the west side of Main Street in Bellflower. The Exchange Bank, telephone office and two stores were in ruins.
In 1973, discipline hearings were held for 10 people on charges arising from the uncovering of what security officials believe was an organized burglary ring. The charges stemmed from a series of burglaries from University of Illinois buildings, including Smith Music Hall and WILL radio studios in Gregory Hall.
In 2008, state police continued to investigate a rash of cracked windshields caused by someone dropping what they believed to be bags filled with ice from the Turkey Farm Road overpass on Interstate 74 in Mahomet.