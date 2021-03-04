Today is Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the first three floors of the Flat Iron Building in Urbana were packed the previous night at the opening of the Urbana Business Women’s Club carnival. All of the attractions did a thriving business, with an estimated 2,000 people in attendance. The boxing and wrestling shows in the basement were big draws.
In 1971, Champaign County’s population in the 1970 Census was 163,281, an increase of 23.3 percent from the 1960 figure of 132,436.
In 2006, throngs of green-clad University of Illinois students filled the streets of Campustown for Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day, happily hopping from house parties to bars and back. Some started drinking before sunrise, and many ended well after sunset. Classes became secondary, beer became green and Green Street became a hazardous place to drive. For senior Jenna Kolditz, the celebration is one of her favorite experiences of her college years. “It’s really just a good time to spend with lots of friends,” she said. “It’s a very UI thing. ... We’ll always be able to say ‘Do you remember Unofficial?’” For Dorothy Chrisagis, who has lived in a Campustown-area house for more than 50 years, it’s nothing short of a disaster.