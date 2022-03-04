Today is Friday, March 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Tuscola put the skidoo to Urbana in the district basketball tournament, 18-12, and Champaign lost to Villa Grove, 31-16.
In 1972, Champaign Centennial proved to its doubters that it was for real, beating Champaign Central, 65-47, to win the Centennial regional before more than 2,500 fans. Dick Jones’ surging Chargers were to enter sectional play for the first time in the school’s five-year history.
In 2007, dozens of people partying during Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day were arrested in Champaign. According to police Lt. Holly Nearing, 39 people were issued notices to appear in court for city-ordinance violations as a result of the annual event. Most of those violations had to do with liquor.