Today is Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, property owners in south Champaign who wanted subway improvements under the Illinois Central tracks at Hessel Boulevard formed an organization and elected George Frick as chairman.
In 1973, demanding improved opportunities and a larger enrollment at the University of Illinois, about 60 Latinos from schools throughout the state protested at the University of Illinois, marching around the Quad and holding a sit-in at the Illini Union.
In 2008, after more than 20 years of operation, the postal facility at Round Barn Centre appeared destined to close. March 12 was the last scheduled day of business for the postal contract station, which had been serving customers in west Champaign since 1983.