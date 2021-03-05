Today is Friday, March 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small urged the director of the department of public works and buildings to reject all road bids received that year and make a thorough investigation of the feasibility of the state building its own roads. Small said the cost of building roads the previous year was $32,000 per mile (about $457,000 in today’s dollars) but had increased to $37,850 ($541,000 today) in northern Illinois and $44,250 ($633,000 today) in southern Illinois.
In 1971, University of Illinois President David D. Henry called on the people of Illinois to understand the consequences of a low-priority position for higher education in Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s proposed budget. Ogilvie wanted to cut higher education funding to $859 million ($5.6 billion today).
In 2006, while no one disputed its benefits, the child care center at the Champaign County Nursing Home was in doubt. That was because the center, which oversaw 13 children and babies, had a cash loss — salaries and benefits compared to income — of $87,000 ($114,000 today) the previous year. The center had an operating loss — including the costs of food, supplies, maintenance, depreciation, utilities and accounting — of $117,000 ($153,000 today). In the previous five years, the nursing home and the county general corporate fund have had to cover $412,000 ($539,000 today) in losses at the child care center.