Today is Saturday, March 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Villa Grove defeated Fisher, 27-25, in the championship game of the district basketball tournament at Urbana High School. Villa Grove advanced to the sectional tournament at Decatur.
In 1972, universities should not be burdened with the problems of the state’s regressive tax structure, President John Corbally said in his state of the university message.
In 2007, the Champaign school board was to meet in closed session to evaluate Superintendent Arthur Culver and his contract. The board evaluated Culver annually. According to his contract, the evaluation was to be done in January.