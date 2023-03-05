Today is Sunday, March 5, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Lt. Stanley Smith was killed and Maj. Follett Bradley critically injured when a Martin bomber they were flying back to Chanute Field from Mitchell Field in New York was forced down in the Brooklyn borough.
In 1973, during his introductory news conference, new Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District Director James Mansbridge suggested that trolley cars could be the answer for Champaign-Urbana.
In 2008, construction was about to begin on the newest County Market in Champaign, to be built on the site of the old Burnham Hospital at the corner of Fourth Street and Springfield Avenue.