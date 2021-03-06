Today is Saturday, March 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Professor F.C. Baker of the University of Illinois said the sewage plants in Champaign and Urbana were woefully inadequate and sewage pollution had killed all clean-water life in the Salt Fork River for 14 miles below Urbana.
In 1971, Champaign Central re-established its city basketball superiority with a 65-44 victory over Centennial in the championship game of the Champaign Regional at Combes Gym. The win sent Central into the Urbana Regional where it was to play Rantoul.
In 2006, St. Joseph-Ogden High School had become so crowded that classes were being held in a converted balcony overlooking the old gym, two teachers shared another classroom, computer classes were held in the library and the band practiced in a converted bus barn. Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said the high school, which was built in 1926 with additions in 1963 and 1976, began 2005 with 469 students, and “today, we have 490 students, and I expect the student population to grow well beyond 530 students within five years.” The school board had placed a question on the March 21 ballot asking for approval to issue $8.5 million in bonds ($11.13 million in today’s dollars) to pay for a 42,000-square-foot expansion.