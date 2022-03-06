Today is Sunday, March 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Gov. Len Small asked the Lake County court to postpone for 60 days his trial on charges of conspiracy to embezzle state funds.
In 1972, praising Sen. Edmund Muskie’s ability to “persuade people with differing views,” Michigan Sen. Phil Hart opened the local Muskie for President headquarters at the Inman Hotel in downtown Champaign.
In 2007, the Champaign school board voted to extend Superintendent Arthur Culver’s contract by one year, to June 30, 2012. School districts can have up to a five-year contract for superintendents. The 5-2 vote, with board members Dave Tomlinson and Arlene Blank voting no, was identical to the previous year’s vote, when the board extended Culver’s contract by two years. He was to receive $226,049 a year.