Today is Sunday, March 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, clues to the identity of the burglar who raided Titewad’s Delicatessen on South Mathews Avenue the previous night were that he liked good food and tobacco of all kinds. He purloined a ham, several porterhouse steaks, a box of cigars, several cigarettes and 2 pounds of chewing tobacco.
In 1971, the Urbana Park District’s $1.85 million bond issue ($12.10 million in today’s dollars) and accompanying 5-cent increase in property-tax rates was defeated by referendum Saturday, 1,945 to 1,549. The bond issue would have paid for construction of two swimming pools, a recreation building in downtown Urbana and the acquisition and development of more park space.
In 2006, authorities continued to investigate the cause of a fire that caused toxic smoke and an evacuation at Champaign Centennial High School. The school reopened for classes after dismissing early the day before. Superintendent Arthur Culver said that someone set a book on fire and placed it on a plastic chair that also started to burn, producing heavy smoke. Culver said workers employed by Servpro of Champaign-Urbana spent the afternoon and evening cleaning the school.